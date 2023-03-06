Grande nouvelle pour les fans de Big Brother Célébrités

C'est officiel : Big Brother Célébrités reviendra pour une quatrième saison!
La prochaine édition sera bientôt présentée sur Noovo et Noovo.ca.
La formidable nouvelle a été annoncée aux candidats et candidates dans l'émission ce dimanche.
Autre bonne nouvelle : la fabuleuse Marie-Mai sera de retour à l'animation! Le tout a été confirmé par la chanteuse sur son compte Instagram officiel.
On est tellement heureux!
Marie-Mai a fait sensation à Big Brother Célébrités, dimanche soir.
Encore une fois, l'animatrice affichait un look impeccable sur le plateau de la populaire téléréalité. Cette fois-ci, elle a attiré tous les regards dans un veston hors du commun blanc et noir.