Grande nouvelle pour les fans de Big Brother Célébrités

C'est officiel : Big Brother Célébrités reviendra pour une quatrième saison!

La prochaine édition sera bientôt présentée sur Noovo et Noovo.ca. 

La formidable nouvelle a été annoncée aux candidats et candidates dans l'émission ce dimanche.

Autre bonne nouvelle : la fabuleuse Marie-Mai sera de retour à l'animation! Le tout a été confirmé par la chanteuse sur son compte Instagram officiel.

On est tellement heureux!

Big Brother Célébrités: Marie-Mai attire tous les regards dans un veston hors du commun 

Marie-Mai a fait sensation à Big Brother Célébrités, dimanche soir.

Encore une fois, l'animatrice affichait un look impeccable sur le plateau de la populaire téléréalité. Cette fois-ci, elle a attiré tous les regards dans un veston hors du commun blanc et noir.

Voyez les images de son look incroyable ici.

