Oscars 2024: cette production d'ici est en nomination

Les nominations de la 96e cérémonie des Oscars ont été annoncées ce matin, en direct de Los Angeles.
Le court métrage québécois Invincible de Vincent-René Lortie et Samuel Caron, produit par Samuel Caron et Elise Lardinois (Telescope Films), est en nomination dans la catégorie court métrage de fiction.
« C'est une grande bouffée d'émotion que nous ressentons aujourd'hui. Nous n'aurions jamais pu espérer qu'un jour notre film serait nominé pour un Oscar. On peut dire que c'est un rêve d'enfance qui se réalise, et nous nous sentons choyés d'avoir été choisis par l'Académie parmi tous les excellents films de cette année. Et surtout, un immense merci surtout à tous ceux et celles qui ont encouragé le film depuis ses débuts », confient Vincent René-Lortie, réalisateur et Samuel Caron, producteur, dans un communiqué envoyé aux médias.
Le film Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan est en tête des nominations avec 13 mentions, suivi de Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos avec 11 et Killers of the Flower Moon de Martin Scorsese avec 10. Barbie de Greta Gerwig est nommé 8 fois, mais à la grande surprise de tous, la cinéaste n'a pas été retenue dans la catégorie de Meilleur réalisateur, et son actrice Margot Robbie non plus.
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie
Pour consulter la liste complète des nommés aux Oscars, c'est par ici!
La soirée des Oscars, organisée par l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, aura lieu le 10 mars 2024.